You don't have to scream to get this ice cream for free.

Cult-favorite ice cream company Ben & Jerry's will hold a "free cone day" April 16 at select locations from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., the ice cream website said.

The free cone includes one scoop of the customers' preferred ice cream in a sugar cone. No purchase is required, the website said.

On free cone day in 2023, the chain gave out over 1 million free ice cream cones.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The chain began handing out free ice cream cones in 1979 to show their customers their appreciation for supporting their business, according to the chain's website.

Ben & Jerry's free cone day comes one month after Dairy Queen's popular free cone day, which typically occurs on the first day of spring.