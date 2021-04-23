Bears Great Steve ‘Mongo' McMichael Diagnosed With ALS

Steve McMichael diagnosed with ALS originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bears defensive lineman Steve "Mongo" McMichael has been diagnosed with ALS, the ailment also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

According to WGN, McMichael, 63, was first diagnosed in January at the Mayo Clinic. A second opinion was given at Rush Hospital confirming McMichael had ALS.

Since revealing his diagnosis, McMichael decided that he will no longer be in the public eye.

“I’m not going to be out in the public any more…you’re not going to see me out doing appearances, hell I can’t even sign my name any more, and everybody’s going to be speculating ‘Where’s McMichael, what’s wrong with him?” McMichael told WGN. “I’m here to tell everyone I’ve been diagnosed with ALS, Lou Gehrig’s Disease, so I’m not going to be a public figure any more.”

McMichael played 15 years in the NFL and spent 13 seasons with the Bears. He was drafted out of Texas in 1980 by the New England Patriots before signing with the Bears in 1981.

McMichael was a prominent player on the 1985 Chicago Bears defense, helping the Monsters of the Midway win Super Bowl XX. He was named First-team All-Pro two times and Second-team All-Pro three times during his career and is listed as one of the 100 Greatest Bears of all time.

“I promise you, this epitaph that I’m going to have on me now? This ain’t ever how I envisioned this was going to end,” McMichael said to the Chicago Tribune.

