Bear makes a splash in Monrovia family's kiddie pool

The family says it's not the first time the bear has dropped in on them. They've even given it a name: Homer

By Mia Cortés Castro

Stacy and Mark Harris

A bear was found cooling down from the summer heat in a backyard kiddie pool in Monrovia, a family said Monday.

Stacy Hoherd-Harris and her husband Mark said they heard wooden planks fall from their backyard fence around 5 a.m. Friday. Soon afterward, they heard splashes in their kiddie pool, making them wonder if they had been paid a visit.

“That’s how we knew ‘Homer’ — that’s what we have named the bear — was here,” Hoherd-Harris said.

The couple ran to the door leading to their backyard and found the too-big bear sitting in the water and playing around.

The kiddie pool is typically for their pet turtle, but the couple had brought it inside during the night. A video from the couple shows Homer barely fit in the turtle’s pool.

“He did get the pool very dirty,” Hoherd-Harris said.

After cooling off, the bear left its mark: It defecated on their lawn and knocked over trash cans on the street.

