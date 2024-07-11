BBC journalist's wife and 2 daughters shot dead in crossbow attack

Originally appeared on E! Online

BBC journalist John Hunt is facing a family tragedy.

British police have detained a man accused of carrying out a triple murder of the racing commentator's wife and two of their children.

Authorities located the suspect, Kyle Clifford, 26, near Enfield July 10 following a manhunt that was launched after Carol Hunt, 61, and daughters Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were found fatally injured at their home in Hertfordshire, northwest of London, Sky News reported.

Aerial footage from the outlet shows police carrying Clifford on a stretcher in a cemetery.

"He is receiving medical treatment having been found with injuries," the Hertfordshire Constabulary said in a statement. "No shots were fired by police."

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit added, “Following extensive enquiries, the suspect has been located and nobody else is being sought in connection with the investigation at this time."

The statement also said that police "believe the suspect was known to the victims."

On the evening of July 9, first responders were called to the Hunt family's home and found the three women with serious injuries. They later died on the scene, police had said in a statement, which included a photo of the murder suspect.

Hertfordshire Constabulary Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson said at a press conference that the incident involved "what is currently believed to be a crossbow, but other weapons may also have been used," per the Independent.

It is believed that Clifford left the British Army after a short period of service in 2022, the BBC reported.

In addition to Hannah, a beautician, and Louise, who worked as a dog groomer, John and Carol also have a third daughter, according to the outlet.

Heidi Dawson, BBC Radio 5's live controller, issued a statement following the attack.

"Our thoughts are with John and his family at this incredibly difficult time," she said, "and we will provide him with all the support we can."

In addition, the U.K. Home Office is now considering the findings of an internal review to see if tougher crossbow laws are needed, the BBC reported, citing PA Media.

"We keep legislation under constant review and a call for evidence was launched earlier this year to look at whether further controls on crossbows should be introduced," a spokesperson said. "The home secretary will swiftly consider the findings to see if laws need to be tightened further."