One Bay Area restaurant cracked the latest top 50 restaurants in the world list.

SingleThread in Healdsburg just made the cut, coming in at No. 50 in the World's 50 Best Restaurants list for 2022.

"Led by husband and wife team Kyle and Katina Connaughton – a chef and farmer respectively – SingleThread is a destination restaurant in Northern Californian wine country that combines Kyle’s unique Japanese cuisine with fresh ingredients grown on Katina’s smallholding," a statement in the rankings reads. "Paying tribute to ancient Japanese ryokans, or ‘inns’, the restaurant is an intimate setting where exquisite attention is paid to every detail. The restaurant is set within a luxury boutique hotel where Kyle also serves an unmissable in-room Japanese breakfast."

Only two other restaurants in the United States made this year's top 50 list. Atomix in New York came in at No. 33 and Le Bernardin, also in New York, checked in at No. 44.

Check out the table below to see the top 10 restaurants in the world, according to the rankings.

RANK RESTAURANT LOCATION 1 Geranium Copenhagen 2 Central Lima 3 Disfrutar Barcelona 4 Diverxo Madrid 5 Pujol Mexico City 6 Asador Etxebarri Atxondo 7 A Casa do Porco São Paulo 8 Lido 84 Gardone Riviera 9 Quintonil Mexico City 10 Le Calandre Rubano

Two San Francisco restaurants, Atelier Crenn and Benu, missed out on the top 50, but they managed to grab spots in the top 100 list, checking in at No. 72 and No. 97, respectively.