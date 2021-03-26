Bay Area Participates in National Day of Action and Healing in Response to Anti-Asian Attacks

Several rallies are planned throughout the Bay Area Friday on National Day of Action and Healing in response to attacks against Asian Americans.

“He just socked me ... cracked my molar, my ear ringing,” said Jerry Yim about being sucker punched at Kearny and Geary in San Francisco earlier this month.

He says he still has headaches and needs expensive dental work but what upsets him most is no one seemed to care.

“There's a lot of people there, no one came up and said ‘are you OK?’ That's what I would do,” said Yim.

Responding to a surge in attacks on the Asian American community, Bay Area mayors released a video assuring the community violence won't be tolerated.

“From Oakland to San Francisco to San Jose, we are with you and we will fight for you,” said mayors Sam Liccardo, Libby Schaaf and London Breed in the video.

Rallies and virtual events calling for an end to the violence are planned in the Bay and across the country.

“So many sleepless nights,” said South San Francisco City Councilwoman Flor Nicolas, who will be speaking out at a 12 p.m. rally at City Hall.

“It's important to me because enough is enough we have reached a crisis point that can't be ignored any longer,” said Nicolas.

Victims say verbal and physical attacks have lasting impacts.

“I'm afraid every day walking through there but I gotta stick up for myself kind of like pride,” said Yim. “You mess with me not gonna scare me.”

Rally organizers and Bay Area mayors want the Asian American community to know they are not alone.

“You are welcome here,” said the mayors.