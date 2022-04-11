Bay Area Businesswoman Donates Millions to Humane Society Silicon Valley

A Bay Area businesswoman is giving back in a big way.

Cecilia Claudio, former Chief Information Officer at Align Technology is making a $3 million donation to the Humane Society Silicon Valley.

The funding will help boost the organization's spay and neuter programs, which they say is critical in reducing animal homelessness.

Dr. Cristie Kamiya, Chief of shelter Medicine at Humane Society said the donation will allow them to achieve their goal of performing 10,000 surgeries a year.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is all part of the Humane Society's "Making and Keeping Families Whole" program, which hopes to raise over $60 million over the next three years to help pets and families in need.

For more information, go to Humane Society Silicon Valley.