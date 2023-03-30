Baseball Is Back! Here's How to Watch NBC 7's Opening Day Coverage

What to Know Watch NBC 7's live coverage of MLB's opening day on Thursday in all of our newcasts

Watch our streaming special, California Opening Day 2023, on Roku and other streaming services

First pitch has been delayed until 6:40 p.m. due to a rainy forecast.

Major League Baseball's opening day is finally here. Even after a delay until 6:40 p.m. for the first pitch to get out of the way of rain.

And the Padres have one of the most exciting teams in baseball, after a deep playoff run last year and spending plenty on key players in the offseason.

NBC 7 will cover every aspect of Opening Day. Here's when and how to watch:

Live morning coverage from Petco Park on NBC 7 News, starting at 4:30 a.m. on NBC 7 and streaming online

A streaming special, California Opening Day 2023, at 12:30 p.m. on Roku channel 134, Samsung TV+ channel 1035 and on Xumo Play (scroll down to the NBC San Diego News channel)

Live afternoon coverage from Petco Park starting at 4 p.m. on NBC 7 and streaming online.

