In a room full of dignitaries on Inauguration Day, one guest stood out above the others.

Barron Trump, the youngest son of Donald Trump, towered over the crowd as his father was sworn in as president of the United States.

He certainly has grown since first moving into the White House in 2017.

When Trump first took office, Barron was 10 years old and in fifth grade. This time around he was old enough to vote for his father, with his mother Melania posting a photo of Barron casting his ballot on Election Day in November.

Barron is now a college freshman who is taller than his father, who is listed at 6-foot-3, and mother, who is 5-foot-11.

Barron is also the tallest of Trump's five children, surpassing older brother Eric Trump, who is 6-foot-5.

Trump's children stood beside their father throughout the swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda, with Barron's height catching the attention of many.

So, just how tall is the tallest member of the Trump family?

Barron Trump arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th President of the United States. (Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

How tall is Barron Trump?

Barron Trump is 6-foot-7, according to USA TODAY.

How old is Barron Trump?

Barron Trump was born in 2006 and is 18 years old.

Where does Barron Trump go to school?

Barron Trump received his high school diploma in 2024 from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach. He is now a freshman at New York University, where he is a business student.

How many kids does Donald Trump have?

Donald Trump has five children: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump and Barron Trump. Barron is the sole child of Donald and Melania Trump.

Trump also has 10 grandchildren.

President-elect Donald Trump is announced as he enters the Capitol rotunda.