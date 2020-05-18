William Barr

Barr Says He Doesn’t Envision Investigations of Biden, Obama

President Donald Trump has stated without evidence that he believes Obama had committed unspecified crimes

By Eric Tucker

In this April 1, 2020, file photo, Attorney General William Barr speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Attorney General William Barr said Monday that he did not expect investigations into the origins of the FBI's Russia investigation to lead to criminal probes into either President Donald Trump's Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, or former President Barack Obama.

Trump has stated without evidence that he believes Obama had committed unspecified crimes, and some of Trump's supporters have encouraged criminal inquiries into Obama and Biden for what they say are unspecified abuses during the investigation into ties between Russia and Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

But Barr signaled Monday that he would not be swayed by political pressure to investigate the president's opponents, and did not believe that a criminal investigation into the early days of the Russia probe being conducted by U.S. Attorney John Durham would lead to investigations into either Obama or Biden.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 6 hours ago

Moderna’s Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Shows ‘Positive’ Data: All 45 People Producing Antibodies

coronavirus 10 hours ago

US Virus Updates: Early Vaccine Results Encouraging; Summer Camp Guidelines Out

“Whatever their level of involvement, based on the information I have today, I don’t expect Mr. Durham’s work will lead to a criminal investigation of either man,” Barr said.

Trump in the last week has repeatedly tweeted “OBAMAGATE""

More broadly, Barr said, “We cannot allow this process to be hijacked by efforts to drum up criminal investigations of either candidate.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

William BarrDONALD TRUMP
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us