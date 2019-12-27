Riverside

Barefoot Man Wearing Only Underpants Chases After a Man Breaking Into Truck

Security cameras captured the frantic moments when a couple realized a man was trying to break into vehicles in their Riverside neighborhood

By Staff Report

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A Riverside couple awakened by a notification from their security camera stormed out of bed and chased off a man who was apparently trying to break into their truck and other vehicles on a rainy Christmas night.

Video from the LaFortune's security camera and a neighbor's show a man in a cap and jacket with a backpack walking up to several vehicles parked in the residential cul-de-sac. Shortly after the shadowy figure appeared in the LaFortune's driveway, Kevin LaFortune -- barefoot and wearing only his underpants -- can be seen rampaging out the door in video from the home's sideyard followed by a dog.

After a brief scuffle, Kelly LaFortune joined her husband and the man ran off.

U.S. & World

Hawaii 4 hours ago

Tour Helicopter Carrying 7 Goes Missing Off Hawaii Coast

38 mins ago

Age Limit Now 21 Across US for Cigarettes, Tobacco Products

"We felt like it was almost kind of a like street justice," said Kelly LaFortune. "Maybe he'll think twice next time."

No arrests were reported Friday.

This article tagged under:

Riverside
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us