Barbara Corcoran's No. 1 piece of advice for people in their 20s: ‘Always choose the best boss' over the best-looking job

With graduation season in full swing, Barbara Corcoran has some career advice for emerging professionals.

As you weigh job prospects and potential roles, "always choose the best boss," Corcoran, a millionaire real estate entrepreneur and investor, said in a TikTok video last week.

It can be tempting to choose a job solely based on salary or a company's big and flashy reputation — but those things won't matter if you and your boss are incompatible, Corcoran explained.

"Don't take any job based on how much it pays," she said. "Having a good boss will have more to do with your happiness at work than actually what you do with your day."

Corcoran learned the lesson from experience: She had several bad bosses in her 20s who didn't give recognition, lacked integrity and undermined her work, she told Yahoo Finance in 2019.

This behavior can make the workplace seem dreadful and contribute to burnout, she added in a 2019 episode of her podcast, "Business Unusual."

"I've never met anyone who worked for a bad boss and enjoyed their job. Or, for that matter, ever got ahead, no matter how much they liked what they did," she said. "So finding work that you like to do is the easy part. Finding the right boss is the more difficult part."

"If you have a bad boss for a long time, it can [damage] your ego," Corcoran added. "I've had bad bosses, I know what that feels like. It can make you feel less important and less respectful to yourself ... it's a dangerous situation to be in."

How to spot a good boss

Three common traits stand out among the best bosses, according to CEOs and workplace culture experts:

Empathy Adaptability Initiative

Having bosses who can put themselves in your shoes — and show genuine kindness and care for their employees — is crucial for job satisfaction, according to Caitlin Duffy, director of research at consulting firm Gartner.

This is especially true in today's post-pandemic workforce, as "employees now expect leaders at work to address all of their personal needs that have become more complex and sensitive over the last few years," Duffy told Make It in 2022.

Meanwhile, adaptability and initiative go hand in hand. When a challenge arises at work, a good boss will assess the situation and make the best decision for both the company and the people who work there, executive coach Rohan Verma told Make It in February.

Bosses with these qualities can make even the most demanding job more fulfilling and worthwhile, Corcoran noted.

"It's the person you work for who's going to determine whether you're happy or miserable at your job," she said.

Disclosure: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank," which features Barbara Corcoran as a panelist.

