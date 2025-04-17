Baja California authorities admit mistakes after wanted US fugitive's second escape

After days of silence, the state government issued a statement about what happened on April 9 in the Barcelona Residencial neighborhood of Tijuana.

Following calls for the removal of state security commanders, Laureano Carrillo Rodríguez, Secretary of Citizen Security for Baja California, acknowledged specific errors in the operation that led to the second escape of César Hernández, who had previously escaped police custody on Dec. 2 in Delano, California.

NBC 7's Shelby Bremer has more details of the man who has escaped law enforcement in two countries and remains on the run.

“First, there was what we call an operational error, which did not adhere to established protocols. It’s important to emphasize these errors that we’ve already identified — from the officers’ perspective and from the standpoint of not neutralizing a threat immediately after being attacked, which is standard protocol for any security authority. That failure is what led to his escape,” Carrillo Rodríguez said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The state official stated that training is being increased to prevent similar incidents in the future. He also indicated that there would be consequences for the commanders involved in the failed operation.

“We are reviewing our protocols and, of course, enhancing training. In fact, this is already underway. We’ve gathered all intelligence agents in Tecate, where they will receive training next week. We’ve brought in specialized personnel who will provide training in tactical interventions and other key areas,” Carrillo Rodríguez added.

During the presidential morning press conference on Wednesday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum ruled out any involvement by U.S. authorities in the operation.

“We have no information suggesting U.S. security agents were involved — and there shouldn’t be any,” the president stated.

However, Carrillo Rodríguez noted that the matter is still under investigation.

“We are coordinating with consular authorities to uncover the truth. Based on the information I currently have, there was no U.S. involvement. Still, the investigation is ongoing. If it turns out there was involvement, sanctions will be imposed on any officers who allowed it, especially since the secretary has not received any official request,” Carrillo Rodríguez said.

In light of the death of Officer Abigail Esparza, state authorities have assured the public that they have contacted her family to offer support.

Gov. Marina del Pilar Ávila acknowledged that while homicides have decreased, incidents like this remain concerning, and efforts to prevent them will continue.

“Although the state has seen a more than 30 percent decrease in homicides in recent months — particularly in Tijuana, where the drop has been significant — there is still much work to be done,” Ávila concluded.