No more spring break: How Miami Beach officials want to ‘end' tradition

Officials in Miami Beach are detailing the strict measures they're implementing in the hopes of "putting an end to spring break" in the city.

The tough new measures are being put in place this year after recent spring break seasons have seen unruly crowds, lawless behavior and a string of violent acts.

A chaotic 2023 spring break in Miami Beach saw two deadly shootings and 488 arrests — more than 230 of which were felony offenses, according to Miami Beach Police. More than 100 firearms were seized. Scenes of the chaos along Ocean Drive appeared in national news shows.

NBC 6's Chris Hush is live from Miami Beach with a recap on the chaos of Spring Break as commissioners discuss safety measures for next year.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The main focus is two "high-impact" weekends in the middle of March — Friday, March 8 through Sunday, March 10 and Friday, March 15 through Sunday, March 17 — which are the busiest weekends of the spring break season.

But some measures will be in place throughout all of March to try to crack down on the chaos.

"Everyone is invited to enjoy the beauty and hospitality of our City. But we are a law and order City and we will enforce our laws all year round, including during March’s Spring Break," Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner said in a statement.

Every Thursday through Sunday in March, the following high-impact measures will be in place:

Parking and Towing

A flat parking rate of $30 will be in effect at city parking garages and surface lots in the Entertainment District, including the garages at 7 Street and Collins Avenue (G1), 12 Street and Washington Avenue (G2), 13 Street and Collins Avenue (G3) and 16 Street between Collins and Washington avenues (G4).

The flat parking rate and 6 p.m. entrance restriction does not apply to residents, access card holders or authorized employees. The flat parking rate will be increased to $100 on the two highest-impact weekends in March (pending second reading on Feb. 21 as referenced below).

The nonresident towing rate will be $516 — double the regular rate — for vehicles towed in South Beach.

Beach Rules and Liquor

Beach entrances on Ocean Drive will be limited to 5, 10 and 12 streets and will have security checkpoints and bag checks to ensure prohibited items are not brought onto the beach. These entrances will close at 6 p.m. Coolers, inflatable devices, tents, tables and similar objects will not be permitted on the beach. Amplified music without a city-issued permit will be restricted. As a reminder, alcohol and smoking are always prohibited on city beaches.

Packaged liquor stores in the Entertainment District will strictly adhere to the 8 p.m. regular closing time.

Traffic Plan

The Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD) will implement a traffic plan beginning at 6 p.m. each Friday through Sunday to reduce traffic impacts around the South of Fifth (SOFI), West Avenue and Flamingo Park neighborhoods. Motorists can access the SOFI neighborhood via Alton Road, Washington Avenue and Collins Avenue. The Flamingo Park neighborhood can only be accessed via Alton Road. Local access restrictions will be enforced on some city streets to limit traffic and improve mobility for residents and business patrons.

On March 7-10 and March 14-17, the following additional high-impact measures will be implemented:

Parking

An amendment to the high-impact ordinance regarding increasing parking rates to $100 for March 7-10 and March 14-17 was approved on first reading at the Jan. 31 Commission Meeting for city parking garages and surface lots in the Entertainment District, including the garages at 7 Street and Collins Avenue (G1), 12 Street and Washington Avenue (G2), 13 Street and Collins Avenue (G3) and 16 Street between Collins and Washington avenues (G4). Second reading will be heard on Feb. 21.

Entry to the city parking garages and surface lots in the Entertainment District will also be restricted from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. The parking garage closures will not apply to residents, access card holders and authorized employees.

Parking will not be allowed on Collins Avenue from 5 Street to Española Way and Washington Avenue from 5-16 streets starting at 5 a.m. on March 7-11, March 14-18 and March 21-24.

Parking along the 100 blocks of 6-14 streets will be restricted 24 hours per day on March 7-11, March 14-17 and March 21-24. Residential Zone 5 parking permit holders are exempt from these restrictions, unless noted otherwise on signs.

Parking along the 200 blocks of 6-15 streets will be restricted nightly from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. on March 7-10, March 14-17 and March 21-24. Residential Zone 5 parking permit holders are exempt from these restrictions unless noted otherwise on signs.

Sidewalk Cafes

Sidewalk cafes on Ocean Drive will be closed on March 8-10 and March 15-17.

License Plate Readers and DUI Checkpoint

The Miami Beach Police Department will implement a License Plate Reader (LPR) detail on the eastbound lanes of the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle causeways on March 8-10 and March 15-17 starting at 6 p.m. with set up at 5 p.m. Motorists should expect significant traffic impacts and delays as eastbound travel lanes will be reduced on the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle causeways. MBPD will also have an LPR detail along the 5th Street corridor on March 22-24 starting at 6 p.m. with set up commencing at 5:30 p.m.

A DUI sobriety checkpoint will be in place along the 400 block of 5 Street starting at 5 p.m. over March 8-9 and March 15-16.

Vehicle Rules

Businesses renting or leasing golf carts, low-speed vehicles, autocycles (i.e. slingshots), motorized scooters, mopeds, motorcycles powered by motors of 50 cubic centimeters or less and motorized bicycles will be suspended from operating on March 7-10 and March 14-17.

Ocean Drive will only be accessible to vehicles via 13 Street with a sole exit at 5 Street on March 7-10, March 14-17 and March 21-24. Barricades will line both sides of Ocean Drive to reduce the potential of pedestrians coming into contact with motor vehicles.

Increased Police and Staffing

Staffing levels for Miami Beach Police, Fire Rescue, Ocean Rescue, Code Compliance, Park Rangers, Parking and Sanitation will be significantly enhanced throughout the month of March.

MBPD will be supplemented by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Highway Patrol, Miami-Dade Police Department, Miami-Dade Schools Police Department and other municipal law enforcement agencies.

The Miami Beach Fire Department will have augmented staffing, including Fire Inspectors who will be conducting nightly, weekend inspections for occupancy loads and life safety systems at nightclubs and other establishments.

Goodwill Ambassadors wearing pink “Take Care of Our City” T-shirts will be deployed throughout the Entertainment District to answer visitor questions, provide directions and give tips on how to enjoy the city.

Trolley Service

The Miami Beach free citywide trolley service will operate on an enhanced schedule during two of the highest-impact periods, with additional vehicles operating on South Beach Loops A and B as well as two additional vehicles assigned to the Collins Express route. The enhanced trolley service will operate from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. on March 8-11 and March 15-17.