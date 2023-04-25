Baby Shot While Riding in Car in Oakland Was Hit by Stray Bullet: Police

What started as a short drive home ended with an Oakland family pleading for someone to help their 15-month-old daughter who had been shot.

At about 6:15 p.m. Monday, the family was driving through the intersection of 12th Avenue and East 15th Street in Oakland when someone opened fire, striking the baby as she sat in her car seat.

"At this point in the investigation, we have obtained video footage in the area that shows a male Black subject at the corner of 11th Avenue and East 15th Avenue firing in an eastern direction at an unknown vehicle," Oakland police Lt. Seth Neri said. "We believe that the victims were not the intended target but were caught in the crossfire and a stray bullet struck the child."

Police said the baby started to cry and her father got out of the car to check on her, but he didn't immediately realize that she had been hit by a bullet.

The family, including the baby's parents and her 5-year-old sister, drove a short distance before realizing the child had been shot in the stomach. That's when they raced to a fire station a few blocks away.

Surveillance video shows them pounding on the door yelling for help. Eight firefighters and paramedics jumped into action, treating the baby for a gunshot wound to her stomach. She was then transported by ambulance to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital - Oakland where she underwent surgery.

"We have received from the doctor and the family that the child is in stable condition, thankfully," Oakland fire Chief Reginald Freeman said. "That's in large part because of the quick actions that were done by our personnel here at Station 4."

In the meantime, police are trying to determine why a man was firing at cars.

"What we do know is that community has some challenges with illegal sex trafficking, so there could be that potential possibility," Oakland police Acting Deputy Chief Roland Holmgren said. "We also know that sometimes group or gang conflicts do see each other and there is this kind of onsite mentality where they will assault each other. The investigation is still in its onset right now."