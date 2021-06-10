Baby Hospitalized After Being Run Over While Being Pushed in His Stroller, Driver Flees

A 7-month-old baby boy received non-life threatening injuries Thursday when the stroller his mother was pushing him in was struck by an SUV whose driver fled the scene in Long Beach.

The early-1990s model white Ford Explorer struck the stroller about 11:30 a.m. in the area of Long Beach Boulevard and 67th Street, according to a Long Beach Police Department statement.

Officers responded to the scene and took the boy and his mother to a hospital, where he was treated. The boy was listed in stable condition. His mother was not injured.

Police circulated video of the collision Thursday and asked for anyone with information to call Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigative Detail Detective Shawn Loughlin at 562-570-5130.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.