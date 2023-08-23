On your mark ... get set ... crawl!

That was the scene at the Elizabethtown Fair in Pennsylvania on Tuesday when 29 babies took part in the "cutest race ever."

The competitors ranged from 6 months to 1 year old. Once the race began, rambunctious parents called for their little ones to cross the finish line.

It was an intense -- albeit slow -- race, with 10-month-old Althea Ruoff emerging victorious and taking home the $200 prize.

"We made sure she had a three-hour nap," Allison Ruoff, Althea's mother, said. "We had a big bottle, so she was well taken care of, and then we just had to make eye contact. You know, eye on the prize ... and we did and she knew where to go."

While some crying faces might suggest otherwise, the event was considered an adorable success.

"I was really impressed with our winner today," race coordinator Cortney Ranck-Cameron said. "She really went for it."