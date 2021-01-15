Alex Azar

Azar Condemns Capitol Riot in Resignation Letter

Azar was confirmed by the Senate in January 2018

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is condemning the assault on the U.S. Capitol in his formal letter of resignation.

Azar says he will resign at noon on Jan. 20, when President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

Azar wrote in his letter to President Donald Trump, dated Jan. 12: “The attacks on the Capitol were an assault on our democracy and on the tradition of peaceful transitions of power that the United States of America first brought to the world.”

He added: “I implore you to continue to condemn unequivocally any form of violence, to demand that no one attempt to disrupt the inaugural activities in Washington or elsewhere, and to continue to support unreservedly the peaceful and orderly transition of power on January 20.”

The two-page letter recited administration accomplishments that Azar said “the actions and rhetoric following the election ... threaten to tarnish.”

Azar was confirmed by the Senate in January 2018. Trump’s first health chief, former Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., resigned amid an outcry over his use of costly private charter aircraft for official travel.

Azar had served in senior health jobs under President George W. Bush and had the support of much of the health care industry. 

