Oakley Authorities Provide Update on Discovery of Alexis Gabe's Remains

Authorities in Oakley provided more details about the discovery of the remains of Alexis Gabe in Amador County more than 9 months after she was last seen.

Gabe disappeared on Jan. 29 after visiting her ex-boyfriend Marshall Curtis Jones in Antioch.

Investigators believe Jones killed Gabe, but he was shot and killed by officers in Seattle in June when they tried to arrest him.

Since her disappearance, volunteers have spent hundreds of hours searching for Gabe’s body. Police said that on Thursday, someone in Amador County discovered what turned out to be Gabe’s partial remains.

The remains were found off Jackson Road in Plymouth, about 40 miles east of Sacramento. Investigators believe Jones traveled to that area with Gabe's remains after Gabe was reported missing.

Amador County officials confirmed the identity of the partial remains as belonging to Gabe. Investigators also found at the scene earrings confirmed to be the property of Gabe, according to Oakley police.

A candlelight vigil has been scheduled for Dec. 9 in Oakley.