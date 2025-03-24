Authorities search for missing kayaker off the coast of Oxnard

A search was underway on Sunday night in Ventura County for a missing kayaker off the coast of Oxnard.

Authorities received a call around 9:45 p.m. near Channel Islands harbor.

Police searched the breakwater for a missing boater and found a kayak unattended. Fishing tackle was found inside the kayak.

Ventura County officials began a search around the area from the shore and in the water. The Coast Guard has also been notified of the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for details.