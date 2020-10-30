Authorities Rescue Teen From Human Trafficker During a Parole Compliance Check

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trafficking a minor, pimping and pandering a woman in Long Beach, authorities said Friday.

The Long Beach Police Department said they began investigating on July 1, when they pulled Marcus Harris over and determined that he was on parole.

During a parole compliance check, they “found evidence that Harris was engaged in the pimping and pandering of a female adult,” police said.

Detectives obtained two search warrants and found further evidence related to pimping and pandering. On Tuesday Harris was arrested in Long Beach, according to police.

During the arrest, authorities rescued a 17-year-old girl who was with Harris, and investigators determined she was a victim of human trafficking, police said.

She was reunited with relatives and has been provided with victim-centered services, according to police.

Harris was booked for human trafficking of a minor, pimping and pandering of an adult and a gang allegation, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 10, according to sheriff's department records.