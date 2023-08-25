Three people killed Wednesday night when a former Southern California police officer opened fire at an Orange County bar and restaurant have been identified.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department Coroner Division identified the victims Friday.

Tonya Clark, 49, of Scottsdale, Arizona

John Leehey, 67, of Irvine

Glen Sprowl Jr., 53, of Stanton

We stand in mourning alongside the family and friends of Tonya, John and Glen. They were tragically killed Wednesday in a shooting at Cook's Corner in Trabuco Canyon.

Please join us in wishing all who knew and loved them comfort during this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/h7Laaczaqq — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) August 25, 2023

"We stand in mourning alongside the family and friends of Tonya, John and Glen," the sheriff's department said in a tweet. "They were tragically killed Wednesday in a shooting at Cook's Corner in Trabuco Canyon. Please join us in wishing all who knew and loved them comfort during this extremely difficult time."

The victims will be mourned Friday night when a prayer service is scheduled in their memory. The gathering is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Saddleback Church in Lake Forest.

The service will be livestreamed on the church's website.

The victims were among those gathered at Cook's Corner bar and restaurant in Trabuco Canyon Wednesday for live music and the restaurant's popular $8 Spaghetti Night special. A gunman, who authorities said targeted his estranged wife, opened fire, killing three people and leaving six injured.

Two of the injured victims remained hospitalized Friday in critical, but stable, condition. The injured victims included the shooter's estranged wife.

Four other patients suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including two members of a cover band playing that night. Band members said they had just wished a woman named Tonya happy birthday before the gunman entered and shot her.

The 59-year-old gunman, a former member of the Ventura Police Department, was shot and killed by deputies.