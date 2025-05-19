Authorities express confidence in finding 7 remaining escaped New Orleans inmates

Authorities expressed confidence Sunday about the prospect of capturing seven of 10 escaped New Orleans inmates who remain at large, possibly before the end of the night.

Federal, state and local authorities have developed usable information about all seven and have received multiple tips on their whereabouts, said the Louisiana State Police superintendent, Col. Robert Hodges.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"We’re confident at this time that we have actual intelligence on all of those fugitives," he said at a news conference early Sunday evening. "We will track all seven and bring them to justice."

Three who participated in the escape early Friday, which Gov. Jeff Landry described as one of the largest in state history, were captured by the end of the day, authorities said, crediting tips from the public.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Hodges said agents, officers, marshals, deputies, aircraft and drones from the FBI; the U.S. Marshals Service; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; state police; New Orleans police; and the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office are on the case.

The allied law enforcement dragnet has created a "force multiplier" in the search, Hodges said. He said the seven escapees are most likely still in the state and warned friends and loved ones not to help them remain at large.

Jonathan Tapp, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s New Orleans office, said, "Those people helping these inmates avoid recapture will be held accountable."

He added: "These inmates are accused of serious crimes, and until they’re back in custody we should all remain vigilant."

State Attorney General Liz Murrill is leading the investigation into how they escaped from the Orleans Parish Justice Center, which serves as New Orleans' city jail.

"My office will do whatever it takes to determine how this happened and make sure that it won’t happen again," Murrill said in a statement Friday. "This is beyond unacceptable, and once these offenders are back in custody, there must be real accountability."

The escapees took advantage of broken locks to get out of their cells before they exited the facility through a makeshift rectangular hole behind a cell's toilet and sink fixture, authorities said.

As seen in photos provided by the sheriff's office, messages written on the wall around the opening included "To Easy Lol."

An 8:30 a.m. Friday head count revealed the 10 were gone, officials said, and the hunt began. NBC affiliate WDSU of New Orleans reported that, despite its questions about the escape shortly before 10 a.m., the public wasn't notified until 11 a.m. — after it broke the story.

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said Friday that the escapees may have been helped by people “inside of our department.” By the end of the day, three employees had been placed on leave without pay pending investigation.

However, on Sunday, Landry spread blame to what he called New Orleans' "progressive" justice system, including prosecutors who he said failed to properly charge some of the inmates with crimes that might have triggered their transfers to state facilities.

In addition, said Landry, a Republican, nine of the 10 escapees were awaiting trials that would have moved them to more secure state custody. "There is no excuse for how these cases are allegedly being mismanaged," he said.

Landry said that he has ordered an audit of the jail and that he directed the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections to pull any state inmates from the New Orleans facility.

This article originally appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News: