Authorities: 4 Killed, Multiple Injuries in Alabama Shooting

There was no initial confirmation about what led to the shooting and it was not immediately known if a suspect was in custody

By The Associated Press

Four people have been killed and multiple people injured during a shooting Saturday night in Dadeville, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

WRBL-TV reported the shooting occurred at a dance studio during a possible birthday party for a teenager. The state Law Enforcement Agency released little information about the shooting. The station showed images of crime scene tape around the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio and neighboring buildings and a heavy police presence.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. There was no initial confirmation about what led to the shooting, It was not immediately known if a suspect was in custody.

“This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement posted on social media.

Dadeville, which has a population of about 3,200 people, is in east Alabama, about 57 miles (92 kilometers) northeast of Montgomery, Alabama.

