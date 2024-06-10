Israel-Hamas War

Australia PM urges activists to ‘turn the heat down' after US Consulate vandalized over Gaza war

Two inverted red triangles, seen by many as a symbol of Palestinian resistance, were also painted on the front of the building.

By The Associated Press

A couple walks past the boarded windows at the U.S. consulate as police investigate the vandalism in Sydney.
AP Photo/Rick Rycroft

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged activists on both sides of the Israel-Palestinian debate to “turn the heat down” after the U.S. Consulate in Sydney was vandalized on Monday.

CCTV footage showed a person wearing a dark hoodie using a small sledgehammer to smash nine holes in the reinforced glass windows of the building in North Sydney after 3 a.m., a police statement said.

Albanese urged people to have “respectful political debate and discourse.”

“People are traumatized by what is going on in the Middle East, particularly those with relatives in either Israel or in the Palestinian Occupied Territories,” Albanese told reporters.

“And I just say, again, reiterate my call to turn the heat down and measures such as painting the U.S. consulate do nothing to advance the cause of those who have committed what is, of course, a crime to damage property,” Albanese added.

The consulate was closed on Monday because of a public holiday in New South Wales state but would reopen on Tuesday, a consulate statement said.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said an overwhelming majority of Australians did not approve of such vandalism.

“We can make our point in this country without resorting to violence or malicious behavior,” Minns said.

The consulate was sprayed with graffiti in April, including the words “Freee (sic) Gaza." The U.S. Consulate in Melbourne was vandalized by pro-Palestinian activists on May 31.

President Joe Biden delivered remarks Friday detailing Israel’s three-phase proposal to end the war in Gaza.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Israel-Hamas War
