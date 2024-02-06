At least 3 arrested for allegedly trespassing at tagged downtown LA high rise

At least three people were taken into custody today for allegedly trespassing at an under-construction downtown Los Angeles high-rise that was recently tagged with graffiti on nearly every floor.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the building at 12th and South Flower streets Tuesday around 1 p.m.

“LAPD Metropolitan Division officers assisted uniformed patrol officers with a search of a vacant building at the 1100 block of Figueroa Street which has recently been the target of vandalism, trespass, burglary and other crimes,'' the department said in a statement.

Officers were seen leading three suspects out of the building.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The building, Oceanwide Plaza, made headlines in recent weeks due to the extensive tagging that occurred on its exterior, on roughly 25 floors.

Two people were also arrested last week at the building on suspicion of trespassing.

City Councilman Kevin de León last week introduced a motion aimed at cleaning the graffiti on the building and pursuing legal action against the building's developer.