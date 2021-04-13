Family Sees Video of Teen's Fatal Shooting by Chicago Police

At the request of Adam Toledo's family, Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability will "not immediately release" video showing the fatal shooting of the 13-year-old teen by a Chicago police officer late last month.

Toledo's family was shown video footage of the shooting on Tuesday night, and at the family's request, they will not release the footage, or other materials like 911 calls and witness statements, to the public at this time, COPA officials said.

"At the request of the Toledo family, today COPA will not immediately release video and other materials as the family continues to grieve their loss," the office said in a statement.

Officials also said that they will not rule out releasing the footage in the coming weeks.

"COPA has advised family representatives that, while it is acutely sensitive to the family’s grief and their desire to avoid public release of materials related to Adam’s tragic death, COPA is mandated to comply with the City’s Video Release Policy," the office said.

The office did not specify what footage or information would ultimately be released in the case. Under COPA policy, video of incidents involving individuals under the age of 18 isn't usually released, but amid calls for the release of the footage, the agency had said it would consider releasing body camera and other footage within the 60-day timeframe mandated by law and office policy.

"Investigators have obtained police reports, ShotSpotter, OEMC transmission and 911 call, audio recordings and other relevant evidence," COPA officials said.

“The experience was extremely difficult and heartbreaking for everyone present, and especially for Adam’s family,” attorney Joel Hirschhorn said in a statement. “We want to thank COPA for giving the Toledo family the opportunity to review body camera video and other evidence before its public release.”

Attorneys say they are continuing to conduct their own investigation into the shooting, and said the family would have no further comment at this time.

Attorneys also thanked members of the public for their support.

“We do, however, want to take this opportunity to express the family’s deep appreciation for the grace and respect that the community, Chicago authorities and the media have shown for their suffering as they mourn the loss of their child,” the statement read.

Prosecutors had described the events in the video over the weekend as a judge set bond at $150,000 for the 21-year-old man who was with the teen at the time of the fatal shooting.

Ruben Roman, who was represented by a public defender at a Cook County bond court hearing, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and child endangerment.

Prosecutors with the Cook County State's Attorney's Office revealed that video captured Ramon firing shots prior to the Little Village shooting in the early morning hours of March 29.

After a number of shots were fired, Ramon and Toledo ran northbound on Sawyer Avenue near 24th Street and entered an alley, according to prosecutors.

Chicago police officers, who responded to a ShotSpotter alert that detected eight rounds of gunfire, observed two men in an alley who fled, at which point officers exited their patrol vehicle and pursued both individuals, Cook County Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy said.

One officer apprehended Roman, who prosecutors said dropped red gloves on the ground during his arrest.

Those gloves tested positive for gunshot residue, Murphy said.

The family of Adam Toledo, the 13-year-old boy fatally shot by a Chicago police officer late last month, held a funeral Friday for the teen. NBC 5's Sandra Torres reports.

The other officer chased Toledo, repeatedly telling him to stop, and eventually Toledo stopped near a break in a wooden fence, prosecutors stated. Toledo, who was standing with his left side facing the officer and holding his hand to his right side, was ordered by the officer to show his hands, Murphy said.

The officer told the teen to "drop it, drop it," as Toledo, with a gun in his right hand, turned toward the officer, prosecutors said. The officer opened fire, striking the teen once in the chest. The gun Toledo was holding landed a few feet away, prosecutors said.

The officer called for medical assistance and started performing chest compressions on Toledo, who died at the scene, authorities said.

The teen's right hand tested positive for gunshot residue, according to Murphy. Fired shell casings from near where Roman fired shots matched the 9-millimeter handgun that was recovered near Toledo, prosecutors said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, Chicago's police oversight agency, is leading the investigation into the shooting. The officers involved have been placed on administrative duties for 30 days in line with Chicago Police Department policy.

Outrage has enveloped the city since the fatal police shooting, with the teen's family and supporters calling for the immediate release of police body camera video showing the encounter.

People in Chicago's Little Village community came out and demanded answers Saturday in the death of a 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot by a police officer earlier this week. NBC 5's Vi Nguyen reports.

Speaking Saturday at an unrelated event, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot revealed she recently spoke with Toledo's mother.

"The Toledo family, I think has been outspoken in calling for peace. This is an obviously very, very difficult moment for them," Lightfoot said. "There is obviously a significant amount of interest in the video. I think it will only help disabuse a lot of urban myth that has been sprung up in the void. But I want to be clear. From what's been described to me, it's going to be a very tough video for people to watch."

Chicago police leaders have canceled days off for officers next week as they prepare for possible demonstrations.