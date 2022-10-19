At 104, NYC Woman Says These 2 Doctor No-Nos Helped Her Survive 2 Pandemics

Are healthy living and exercise the tickets to a long life? Maybe, but for one New York City woman, she says the key is much simpler — and much more enjoyable.

Elaine Terry celebrated her 104th birthday on Wednesday, complete with a party surrounded by family, friends and caregivers from the assisted living facility that provides her care at her home, where she lives.

The group sang happy birthday to her, and the centenarian blow out the candles on her lovely pink cake out without any help.

The party comes after Terry contracted and overcame COVID — at the tender age of 102.

But this wasn't the first pandemic that Terry lived through. Born in 1918, she grew up during and lived through the Spanish Flu that ravaged the world at that time.

Terry was born in Ohio, but moved to the Big Apple at the age of 16 to try and make it in show business, said Wendy Steinberg of RiverSpring Living, which operates the facility where Terry lives. She sang on the radio in those early days, doing commercial jingles. She even crossed paths with Joan Rivers and the Rat Pack, back in the day.

And while her radio days are behind her, Steinberg said that Terry attributes her longevity to two things: hot dogs and chicken fingers.