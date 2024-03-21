Asia markets poised to open lower; Japan inflation accelerates in February

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to edge lower as investors assess Japan's inflation reading for February, the first set of economic data from the country since the Bank of Japan ended its negative interest rate policy in a landmark shift.

Japan's headline inflation rate for February came in at 2.8%, climbing from the 2.2% seen in February. Core inflation — which strips out prices of fresh food — also came in at 2.8% compared with 2% in the previous month.

The BOJ, in its monetary policy statement on Tuesday said that "the price stability target of 2 percent would be achieved in a sustainable and stable manner."

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 opened 0.17% lower.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was set to edge lower after the inflation reading, with the futures contract in Chicago at 40,815 and its counterpart in Osaka at 40,800 against the index's last close of 40,815.66

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,747, pointing to a weaker open after the index gained almost 2% on Thursday and finished at 16,863.1.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes hit fresh records, continuing the rally from Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held rates steady and maintained its rate cut forecast for 2024.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 269.24 points, or 0.68%, to close at 39,781.37. The S&P 500 advanced 0.32% to end at 5,241.53, while the Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.20% to finish at 16,401.84.

"People have faith in the Fed right now, and that cuts are coming," said Jay Woods, chief global strategist at Freedom Capital Markets. "We are in a good place, and the market believes in the smooth landing narrative. Whatever the Fed is saying continues to be the music to the ears of the market."

— CNBC's Samantha Subin and Alex Harring contributed to this report

Reddit opens at $47 a share

Reddit popped 38% on Thursday to open at $47 a share in its New York Stock Exchange debut.

The social media company began trading under the ticket symbol "RDDT" after pricing its IPO at $34 a share on Wednesday. It marks the first major social media company to go public since Pinterest in 2019.

— Samantha Subin, Jonathan Vanian

Industrials lead S&P 500's gain

Industrials stocks were among the best performers in the S&P 500 during Thursday's session.

The sector rose more than 1% during late-morning trading and was the top performer in the broad-based index thanks to 3% gains from Uber Technologies and Stanley Black & Decker. Other notable gainers included Caterpillar, Rockwell Automation, Cummins and Builders FirstSource.

Financial stocks also outperformed, boosting the sector 0.9%. Goldman Sachs, Blackstone and BlackRock each rallied 3%. PayPal and regional bank stocks such as Comerica, Raymond James and Citizens Financial added about 2% each.

— Samantha Subin

Apple shares slide after DOJ antitrust lawsuit

Apple shares slid 3% after the Department of Justice sued Apple on Thursday, saying that its iPhone ecosystem is a monopoly that drove its "astronomical valuation" at the expense of consumers, developers and rival phone makers.

Federal antitrust enforcement and 16 attorneys general also say that Apple's anti-competitive practices extend beyond the iPhone and Apple Watch businesses, citing Apple's advertising, browser, FaceTime and news offerings.

"Each step in Apple's course of conduct built and reinforced the moat around its smartphone monopoly," the complaint filed in the District of New Jersey said.

— Kif Leswing, Rohan Goswami