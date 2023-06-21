As temperatures warm, vets warn dog owners of rattlesnake danger

With temperatures starting to heat up in Southern California, veterinarians are warning pet owners about the danger of rattlesnakes.

Spring is the time when rattlesnakes become more active after what can be months of solitude and inactivity during cool winter weather. While this could lead to snake bites, pet owners can take steps to reduce the possibility that the bite becomes a death sentence.

"It's early in the season. [Rattlesnakes] are coming out. We are hearing more reports that they're in everybody's yard,” said Dr. Dennis Loveless, a veterinarian at Desert Mountain Veterinary.

Loveless recently treated Winnie, Samantha Helton’s dog.

Phelan resident Helton said Winnie usually finds rattlesnakes in the family’s yard and barks to make everyone aware. However, on that day in her father-in-law's Wrightwood home, Winnie fought and killed the snake, likely because she was trying to protect Helton’s young children, she said.

Winnie was bitten twice in her mouth. The family rushed the dog to the vermination as her neck began to swell.

Loveless treated Winnie with antivenin. He suggested dog owners get their pet a rattlesnake vaccination.

"That helps mitigate the problems of a snake bite. And secondly, get snakebite aversion training; that's the most important thing because if the dogs stay away from the snakes, the problem is solved,” Loveless said.

If a dog is bitten, people should take it to the vet for antivenin treatment, he said.

Clinical signs of a venomous bite include extensive swelling that spreads quickly, bleeding due to the venom's anticoagulant properties, and a pair of large fang marks. Those marks might be difficult to see if the wound is already swollen.

On the way to the veterinarian, people should make sure their dog doesn't aggravate the wound. They should carry the dog, if possible, and try to keep the bite area at or below heart level to reduce blood flow to the area.

Keeping a dog on leash during hikes can keep it from finding trouble in the first place. Rattlesnake aversion training classes also help a dog learn to avoid the sound of a rattlesnake.

Winnie’s treatment ended up costing around $900, said Mark Helton, Samantha Helton’s father-in-law.

Mark Helton has lived in Wrightwood for more than 30 years. During that time, he said, he’s relocated some 300 rattlesnakes from his property.

He said that people who see a rattlesnake in their yard should have it safely removed by a professional who will release it into the wild.

"I don't recommend anybody try to handle a snake if you are not familiar with what you are doing at all,” he said.

Samantha Helton also recommended teaching kids like hers how to recognize rattlesnakes and stay away from them.

“Teach them to be aware of their surroundings and watch for snakes when they're out in situations like that or anywhere around here because you never know where [rattlesnakes] could be,” she said.