Up to 10 Injured in Shooting Outside Arkansas Car Show, State Police Say

The conditions of the people who were injured were not immediately available

As many as 10 people were wounded in a shooting outside a car show in Arkansas on Saturday night, the state police said.

Troopers were dispatched to Dumas around 7:25 p.m. following a report of gunfire outside a local business where the car show was underway, Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler said.

Additional information, including the victims' conditions or potential suspects, wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.


