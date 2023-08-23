Hurricane Hilary

As Hilary bore down on one Coachella Valley community, neighbors got to work

When a deluge of mud and rain from Tropical Storm Hilary hit a neighborhood in Cathedral City, Calif., neighbors scrambled, pulling people from debris flows and shoveling dirt

Residents and municipal workers clear out mud from a neighborhood in Cathedral City, Calif.
Jenna Schoenefeld for NBC News

As Tropical Storm Hilary pushed through Southern California, stunned residents of the Panorama neighborhood all seemed to have the same question: Who are all these people?

"We're your neighbors," resident Brett Anthony Vasquez recalled the people in his driveway answering.

He and others came together Sunday night as historic rain flooded the low desert to help strangers isolated in their homes, motorists stranded in cars and even a pedestrian immobilized by quicksand-like mud.

Some neighbors came from blocks away. Few were familiar faces. But they knew Avenida La Vista was hit hard, Vasquez said Tuesday as he surveyed streets that now looked like dirt roads.

A weather station in Cathedral Canyon, about 4 miles south of the Panorama neighborhood, recorded 3.61 inches of rain during the storm, more than the 3.23 inches in adjacent Palm Springs, which was enough to set a daily rainfall record.

Hurricane Hilary
