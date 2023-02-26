Arrest Warrant Issued for Rapper Kodak Black After Allegedly Testing Positive for Fentanyl

An arrest warrant has been issued for South Florida native and international superstar rapper Kodak Black for allegedly violating his bail conditions by failing a drug test earlier this month.

According to the Broward County Clerk of Courts, Bill Kapri - the legal name of Kodak Black - violated the conditions of his pretrial release.

Authorities said the 25-year-old rapper first failed to submit to random drug and alcohol testing on February 3rd.

A few days later, on February 8th, he took a drug and alcohol test, which revealed traces of Fentanyl.

As a result, Black’s release has been revoked and an arrest warrant was signed by a Broward County judge Thursday.

Black was initially arrested in July 2022 after Florida Highway Patrol troopers pulled him over and found 31 oxycodone tablets and $74,960 in cash, in addition to driving with an expired driver’s license and tags, authorities said.

Despite his run-ins with the law, Black has also been a great advocate for his hometown, often participating in philanthropic events to help those in need.