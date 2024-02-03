Arrest made in the case of French bulldog stolen from owner

The Los Angeles Police Department has announced an arrest in the case of a French bulldog that was stolen from its owner last month.

The LAPD Gangs and Narcotics division said in a message on X that the U.S. Marshals "worked through the night to locate and arrest the suspect wanted for this crime."

Sadie Slater, 21, was arrested in Inglewood. She is being held on $70,000 bail, LAPD said.

The French bulldog had been stolen from its owner while she was having lunch outside in the downtown Los Angeles area.

LAPD said a woman picked up the dog and ran. She got into a white sedan where another person was waiting and they drove off.

Ali Zacharias, the dog's owner, tried to stop the thieves by jumping onto the hood of the car.

She was seen clinging onto the car as it sped down the road. She later fell off and the thieves got away with her dog.

It was not clear if the dog, Onyx, was recovered.