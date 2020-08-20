Arrests Made in Robbery, Assault of Transgender Women in Hollywood, LAPD Says

The Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday the arrest of two men connected to the hate crime assault of three transgender women in Hollywood.

Carlton Callway, 29, and Willie Walker, 42, were arrested, LAPD said during a news briefing. Detectives are also looking for a third suspect, Davion Williams in connection to the crime.

The victims, which include YouTube star Eden the Doll and two other social media influncers, were robbed and assaulted by a man armed with a metal bar shortly after 2 a.m. Monday, according to LAPD.

LAPD says the suspect approached the women and offered to buy them merchandise at a store in the 6500 block of Hollywood Boulevard but then refused to pay and the victims left.

The suspect later approached one of the victims with a metal bar and demanded her shoes and bracelet, police say. The victim complied out of fear, the suspect then grabbed her by the hand and they walked together for a short distance before she was able to escape, according to LAPD.

The suspect then assaulted a second victim with a bottle and knocked her to the ground, according to LAPD who add that the suspect made derogatory remarks about the women being transgender during the crime.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Station at 213-972-2971.

City News Service contributed to this report