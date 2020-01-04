Burbank

Arrest Made at Burbank Airport After 2 Young Children Abducted

Both children were returned to the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services, authorities said.

By Shahan Ahmed

One person was arrested attempting to flee out of state with two young kidnapped children at Burbank Airport Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The children were taken from their foster mother at a fast food business in the 700 block of West Rancho Vista Boulevard in Palmdale, the LASD said in a statement.

Burbank police located the suspected abductor's car in an airport parking structure. Then, Burbank Airport Police found the two children and the suspected kidnapper inside an airport restaurant waiting for a flight to Arizona, the sheriff's department said.

Burbank Airport Police detained the suspected kidnapper until Palmdale sheriff's deputies arrived to make an arrest, the LASD said.

