Person with spiked post arrested in clash outside Los Angeles synagogue

A person carrying a spiked post was arrested Sunday when groups of Palestinian and Israeli supporters groups clashed at a protest outside a Los Angeles synagogue.

There were several fights between the two groups during the protest in front of the Adas Torah synagogue in the Pico-Robertson area in that resulted in two reports of battery, police said Sunday.

The altercations began just before 11 a.m. and went on for hours after pro-Palestinian demonstrators who had gathered outside the synagogue were met with counter-demonstrators, some carrying Israeli flags. Scuffles broke out in the street. Video from the scene showed punches thrown and people wrestling.

Officers in tactical gear responded to the West Los Angeles neighborhood.

The person who was arrested was cited and released, police said.

"The Los Angeles Police Department will be investigating the two reported batteries," the LAPD said in a statement. "We will always protect the first Amendment rights of those wanting to protest. Violence and crime, however, will no be tolerated."

Mayor Karen Bass planned to meet with interim Los Angeles Police Department Chief Dominic Choi Monday to discuss the violence.

"Today's violence in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood was abhorrent, and blocking access to a place of worship is unacceptable," Bass said in a statement Sunday night. "I've called on LAPD to provide additional patrols in the Pico-Robertson community as well as outside of houses of worship throughout the city. I'll be meeting with (interim) Chief (Dominic) Choi tomorrow to further discuss the safety of Angelenos.

"I want to be clear that Los Angeles will not be a harbor for antisemitism and violence. Those responsible for either will be found and held accountable. I will be joining Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, the Chief Executive Officer of the Jewish Federation Los Angeles Rabbi Noah Farkas and other law enforcement and faith leaders in a community meeting as we talk about steps forward, together."

President Joe Biden called the violence appalling.

Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote in a post on social media that "the violent clashes outside the Adas Torah synagogue in Los Angeles are appalling. There is no excuse for targeting a house of worship. Such anti-semitic hatred has no place in California."