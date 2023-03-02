Man Arrested for ‘Violent' Attack on Food Vendor Outside SAP Center in San Jose: Police

A Hayward man was arrested on suspicion of attacking a food vendor outside SAP Center in San Jose last month, police announced Thursday.

Dioscoro Reyes, 33, was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for felony assault, but he has since posted bail and is no longer in custody, according to San Jose police.

The "violent attack" happened at about 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 16 in front of the arena, police said. It was captured on camera and went viral on social media.

The victim, Saul Reconco, a food vendor selling hot dogs, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital, according to police. He was left with a concussion, broken nose and several loose teeth.

Reconco told police his attacker was upset that he bought six hot dogs and wanted an extra one for free. He said the suspect attacked him when he said no.

After receiving tips from community members and conducting an investigation, authorities identified the suspect as Reyes and obtained an arrest warrant, police said. Reyes was later taken into custody in Hayward.

"We want to thank our community members for the valuable tips they provided which helped identify the suspect, leading to his arrest," police said in a statement.

Reconco applauded the news of the arrest.

"I was really happy for the news," he said.

But he's also bothered that Reyes is out of jail.

"For now, I don’t think that’s justice," Reconco said. "He tried to kill me. I don’t feel that’s justice for me."

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said he, too, hopes justice prevails.

"There’s no room for violence," he said. "Our street vendors should be able to earn an honest living without any threat of intimidation or violence."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact San Jose police Detective Erdelyi (#3708) at 3708@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.

People can also submit tips anonymously by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP or visiting www.svcrimestoppers.org.