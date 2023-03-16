US Army Parachute Team Member Dies in Training Accident in Florida

A U.S. Army Golden Knights parachutist who died during a training jump at Homestead Air Reserve Base earlier this week has been identified.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ty Kettenhofen died from injuries he suffered in the Monday jump, Army officials said.

Kettenhofen joined the Golden Knights in the fall of 2020. He served with both the Gold and Black Demonstration teams and as cadre for the 2022 Fall Assessment and Selection program.

"The U.S. Army Parachute Team is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own. Sgt. 1st Class Ty Kettenhofen was loved, admired, and respected by all those who knew him for his sense of humor, joy of life and accomplishments as a senior non-commissioned officer and demonstration parachutist," said Lt. Col. Andy Moffit, Golden Knights Parachute Team commander. "Our hearts and faith are with his family and friends as we grieve and heal with them. Ty will be honored and remembered as a Golden Knight, Soldier, and friend."

No other details on the incident have been released. It remains under investigation.

The Golden Knights are made up of several expert teams, including parachute teams, aircraft pilots, and people behind the scenes who handle jump logistics.

Homestead Air Reserve Base is 35 miles south of Miami.