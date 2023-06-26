Police investigating armed robbery at Oakland doughnut shop

Oakland police are investigating an armed robbery that occured early Friday morning at a popular doughnut shop in the city's Lakeshore neighborhood, according to the police department.

Just before 1 a.m. Friday, police received a report of a robbery at a business in the 3300 block Lakeshore Avenue, police said. It was later revealed that the business was Colonial Donuts.

When officers arrived, they learned three suspects had entered the business through the front door and robbed the victims at gunpoint, police said.

Surveillance video from inside the business shows three armed suspects drawing weapons on a worker behind the counter. Footage also shows on of the suspects walking the worker into a back room.

No injuries were reported, and the suspects fled from the area before police arrived.

Anyone with information should contact the OPD Robbery Section at 510-238-3326.