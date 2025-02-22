Crime and Courts

3 people, including newlyweds, charged in 2-week armed robbery spree in LA, OC

The trio robbed 12 stores across both Los Angeles and Orange County. A trial date is scheduled for May 6

By Benjamin Papp

Three people, including a pair of newlyweds, were charged in the armed robberies of smoke shops, donut shops, and convenience stores across Southern California during a two-week crime spree last year, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

Antonio Lamar Bland, 36, Abigail Luckey, 49, of North Hollywood, and 23-year-old Ronnie Tucker, of Long Beach, were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery, three counts of Hobbs Act robbery, and one count of attempted Hobbs Act robbery.

Bland and Tucker were also charged with an additional count of Hobbs Act robbery and four counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Bland also is charged with one count each of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The Hobbs Act prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce.

All three defendants have been behind bars since last year. 

According to the indictment, the trio robbed 12 stores including one smoke shop in Tustin, nine 7-Elevens, and two donut shops across both LA and OC.  

Bland and Tucker typically entered each of the buildings, while Luckey acted as the getaway driver. 

In the midst of the 12 robberies, on Feb. 6, 2024 Bland and Luckey drove to Las Vegas and were legally married before returning for their next robbery on Feb. 8, 2024.

The final robbery occurred six days later on Feb. 14, 2024. 

A formal trial date is scheduled for May 6.

