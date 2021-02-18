Arkansas Man Assaulted DC Officer With Flagpole: Indictment

An Arkansas man who authorities say used an American flag to beat a police officer during the attack on the U.S. Capitol has been indicted on assault and other federal charges.

The indictment was unsealed Wednesday in Washington, D.C., against 41-year-old Peter Francis Stager.

It accuses him of using a “deadly or dangerous weapon,” a flagpole, to “forcibly assault, resist, impose, impede, intimidate and interfere with an officer.”

A video of the Jan. 6 melee appears to show Stager attacking a Washington police officer with the flagpole. Two of the charges carry maximum prison terms of 20 years.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

At at a hearing last month, Stager's wife, mother-in-law and boss testified they had not seen violent behavior from him before.