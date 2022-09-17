Arkansas Man Amputates His Leg in Front of 5-Year-Old Daughter, Officials Say

An Arkansas man amputated his right leg with a saw last month in front of his 5-year-old daughter, according to court records filed last week.

Shannon Cox, 48, is facing a felony charge of endangering the welfare of a minor, according to a probable cause affidavit.

On Aug. 2, a corporal with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office found a naked Cox, who was “missing a portion of his right leg,” on the ground in front of a residence, the affidavit said.

When the officer asked Cox what caused the injury, he said a “chop saw," according to the affidavit.

Cox was airlifted to a hospital, the affidavit said.

Read the full story here at NBCNews.com.