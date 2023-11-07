Arizona man arrested on suspicion of woman's murder in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach Police arrested an Arizonan man on suspicion of murder in the death of a woman Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a family disturbance in the 17000 block of Firmi Lane on November 6 at 5:15 p.m.

During the investigation, officers located the deceased female adult who had passed away under “suspicious circumstances.”

After a thorough investigation, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department arrested 34-year-old Robert Paul Rodriguez of Holbrook, Arizona. He was later booked on one count of murder.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Various agencies continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective S. McCollom at 714-960-8848 or OC Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIPS-OCCS.