Officer Among 3 Shot in Armed Standoff Stemming From Dispute Between Brothers

What began as a dispute between two brothers led to gunfire Wednesday night that left an Arcadia police officer shot in the face, a relative of the suspect and at least one other person wounded and sparked an hours-long standoff that ended with the culprit's ultimate surrender.

The situation unfolded around 5:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue, where two brothers got into a dispute that led to a call to law enforcement, who responded to the scene, according to Arcadia police Lt. Brett Bourgeous.

As officers were approaching the home, someone from inside opened fire, striking one officer in the face, authorities said. Two other people were also wounded -- one believed to have been shot in the upper body and another who may have received shrapnel wounds from the shooting, authorities said. One of the wounded people is a relative of the suspect, but the exact relationship was unknown.

The officer and two other victims -- one male and one female -- were taken to a hospital, but there was no immediate update on their condition late Wednesday night. Another officer appeared to have suffered a minor ankle injury during the initial outbreak of gunfire.

Bourgeous said the officers who came under fire while approaching the home did not return fire.

A standoff ensued as the shooting suspect barricaded inside the residence, with Bourgeous saying investigators believed he had access to multiple weapons. There were early reports that the suspect may have had some type of chemicals in the home, but Bourgeous said he could not confirm those reports.

A child was also initially inside the residence, but was removed from the home, and no other children were inside during the standoff, Bourgeous said.

Nearby residents were either evacuated or told to shelter in place as police and a sheriff's department special enforcement team worked to negotiate the suspect's surrender.

The standoff continued until the unidentified suspect surrendered shortly before 11 p.m.

The identity of the wounded officer was not immediately released.

Bourgeous said the officer had been with the department for about six months, but had about three years of overall law enforcement experience, having previously served with the sheriff's department.