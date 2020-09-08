Technology

Apple to Unveil New Products During Virtual Event Sept. 15

By Stephen Ellison

Getty Images

Apple is expected to unveil new products during a virtual event on Sept. 15, the company announced Tuesday. But the new iPhone may not be among them.

The event will start at 10 a.m. Pacific time.

The Cupertino-based tech giant was expected to introduce the much anticipated iPhone 12 with 5G capability, but that unveiling will come later, according to reports. The September event likely will include the next generation iPad and Apple Watch.

The company's release said the virtual event will take place at Apple Park but did not provide much more detail about how it will be broadcast or streamed.

