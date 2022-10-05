Appeals Court Sends DACA Case Back to Lower Court, Temporarily Protecting Dreamers

A federal appeals court on Wednesday granted a temporary reprieve to hundreds of thousands of young immigrants enrolled in a program allowing them to work and study in the U.S. without fear of being deported, but it’s unclear how long it will last.
The ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals directs the lower court judge who found that the decade-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was unlawful to take into consideration a new rule issued by the Biden administration.
It allows the program to go forward, but only for current DACA recipients known as Dreamers, not new applicants.
