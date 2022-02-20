Antisemitic Flyers Found in Huntington Beach, Newport Beach

Police in two Orange County cities were investigating antisemitic flyers that were distributed in local neighborhoods, authorities said Sunday.

At 1:20 p.m. Sunday, the Huntington Beach Police Department tweeted:

“We have been made aware of anti-semitic flyers distributed to a neighborhood in southeast Huntington Beach. We have been in communication with area residents & are actively investigating the situation & source.”

A short time later, police in Newport Beach tweeted a similar message, writing: “The Newport Beach Police Department is aware of the anti-semitic flyers that have been distributed in an eastern Newport Beach neighborhood. Our department is currently working with residents and actively investigating the incident.”

No further information was immediately available.