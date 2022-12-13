Teen Who Lost Eye for Defending Customer Gets Key to the City of Antioch

An East Bay teen received the key to the city of Antioch for defending a disabled person and losing an eye in the process.

“I just wanna say thank you. I might not have many words tonight, but, thank you,” said 19-year-old Bianca Palomera.

Surrounded by family, friends, and Antioch city officials, Palomera found the right words to express her gratitude for being given the key to the city.

Family members were also overwhelmed by emotion.

“Sad for what happened to her, but these are things that happen from time to time but it helped someone,” said her mother Maricella Gonzalez. “Sad because she lost her eye but did something good – she was brave, she’s a hero."

This all began the evening of Nov. 12 as Palomera worked at The Habit Burger restaurant on Montgomery in Antioch.

She said a customer became abusive to a person with an intellectual disability. She intervened and a customer punched her several times in the face, causing her to lose use of her right eye.

Isaac White Carter, 20, of Hayward, is now in custody for the attack.

The key to the city, fitting for the young woman some call a hero, while others prefer she-ro.

“Because it reflects all the values of our community, a community, more open and inviting,” said Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe.

“I don’t feel like a hero though. I just feel like that’s completely normal,” said Palomera. “I feel like we all have to take care of each other, especially the people who can’t defend themselves.”