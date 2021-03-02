Antioch Officers Not to Blame for In-Custody Death: Police Chief

The Antioch police chief refuted a family’s claims Tuesday that his officers’ use of force led to the death of their son.

The family of Angelo Quinto said they called out police to deal with a mental health crisis and instead, their tactics ended his life.

Officers responded to a 911 call from Angelo’s sister claiming her brother was strangling her mom. Chief Tammany Brooks says that when officers arrived, Cassandra Quinto-Collins was actively restraining him.

After a delayed public revelation of the in-custody death of Angelo Quinto in December and another in-custody death last week, Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe announced a police reform program that he brought before the council in a special meeting. Bob Redell reports.

“The officer requested Angelo’s mother to get off of him so they can detain him in handcuffs,” said Brooks.

But Angelo's family insists when police arrived he had settled down.

“He was calm, just some noises but calm,” said Quinto-Collins.

They say police used excessive force - with one officer holding his legs while another used a knee to restrain him - putting it on his neck.

“At one point during the handcuffing an officer did briefly for a few seconds have a knee across his shoulder blade which is a common control technique taught at police academies for handcuffing,” said Brooks.

Brooks insists officers did not use a knee to apply pressure to Angelo’s neck, head or throat, but the Quinto family said police went too far, leading to the 30-year-old’s death.

“Absolutely excessive unnecessary; it just doesn’t make sense to use that against someone who is a lot smaller than you and is not resisting,” said Quinto's sister Bella Collins. “I should not, nor should anyone else, ever have to regret calling the police when they are supposed to be the people that help you.”